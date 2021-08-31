Halloween Superstore now open inside Westwood Mall

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Calling all ghouls, ghosts and goblins the Halloween Superstore is now open at the Westwood Mall. The store has all kinds of costumes from superheroes and princess to pirates and zombies.

They also have animatronic decorations and costume accessories. The owners say with all they offer they’re expecting a good year for the business.

“We are a superstore and we do offer fitting rooms to try on merchandise, and we really cater to people so you can come in here and we’ll make sure you get great customer service and this year we opened Saturday and it’s been well received, they wait for us to open up,” said Halloween Superstore Owner, Gail Lessard.

The store will be open now until Halloween at the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township. They’re open Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday 11-6 and Sunday 11 to 5.

