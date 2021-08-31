Advertisement

Gas prices expected to rise after Hurricane Ida

Experts warn gas prices will rise due to Hurricane Ida.
Experts warn gas prices will rise due to Hurricane Ida.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Motorists can expect to see prices at the pump to go up.

According to AAA, the national gas price average is currently $3.15 per gallon.

An executive with Gasbuddy, a fuel-saving app, said he expects gas prices to increase between five to 15 cents per gallon due to Hurricane Ida.

The storm paused much of the gasoline refining and oil production along the Gulf Coast.

Shell, Phillips 66 and Exxon temporarily closed refineries.

About 96% of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico was also brought to a halt.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Leonard Szafran and his truck.
MSP looking for missing 62-year-old Alger County man
Six of the third-year medical students who came to the Upper Peninsula for the Rural Physician...
10 new medical students welcomed to UP Campus of MSU College of Human Medicine
ATV crash graphic.
Man dies following ATV crash on private property in Marinette County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
In this image provided by the Department of Defense, a CH-47 Chinook from the 82nd Combat...
Taliban celebrate victory as U.S. troops leave Afghanistan

Latest News

Burt Township Schools in Grand Marais, Mich.
Face masks to be required at Burt Township Schools
Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after Highway 26 in Mississippi...
Ida collapses Mississippi road; kills 2, injures at least 10
The Caldor Fire burns in El Dorado County, Calif., heading toward Nevada.
California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
AP source: Pats cut Newton, clearing way for Jones to start