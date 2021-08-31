Advertisement

Face masks to be required at Burt Township Schools

Burt Township Schools in Grand Marais, Mich. (WLUC)
By Nick Friend
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND MARIAS, Mich. (WLUC) - One Upper Peninsula school has announced it will be requiring masks for anyone inside school buildings this fall.

According to Burt Township Schools’ Superintendent Tony Barnes, students, faculty, staff and visitors must have a mask on.

Barnes said the one exception is that if teachers are in their classrooms alone, they are are free to remove their masks.

The school system begins classes on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Learn more about the school system in Grand Marais on its website.

