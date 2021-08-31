Blues Fest returning to Marquette this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend Blues Fest is set to return to Marquette’s Lower Harbor. That includes the free community show on Friday, as well as the ticketed shows Saturday and Sunday.

Organizers say the lineup includes nationally known blues performers, many who were scheduled to play last year but couldn’t because of the pandemic. With the return of Blues Fest, organizers say it’s a great way to wrap up the summer.

“It is a fantastic event that has lots of great music, these are performers coming from around the country to be here, it’s the best of the best in the genre of the blues, plus great food, there’s lots to enjoy in terms of crafts, workshops, a beer tent, it’s all here for a great summer festival,” said Walt Lindala from the Marquette Area Blues Society.

The free show Friday begins at 6 p.m. with Mike Letts and the Marquettes. This will be the 17th Blues Fest. Volunteers are also needed, especially for set up and tear down.

