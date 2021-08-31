Advertisement

Blues Fest returning to Marquette this weekend

Marquette Area Blues Society Blues Fest
Marquette Area Blues Society Blues Fest(Marquette Area Blues Society)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend Blues Fest is set to return to Marquette’s Lower Harbor. That includes the free community show on Friday, as well as the ticketed shows Saturday and Sunday.

Organizers say the lineup includes nationally known blues performers, many who were scheduled to play last year but couldn’t because of the pandemic. With the return of Blues Fest, organizers say it’s a great way to wrap up the summer.

“It is a fantastic event that has lots of great music, these are performers coming from around the country to be here, it’s the best of the best in the genre of the blues, plus great food, there’s lots to enjoy in terms of crafts, workshops, a beer tent, it’s all here for a great summer festival,” said Walt Lindala from the Marquette Area Blues Society.

The free show Friday begins at 6 p.m. with Mike Letts and the Marquettes. This will be the 17th Blues Fest. Volunteers are also needed, especially for set up and tear down.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Leonard Szafran and his truck.
MSP looking for missing 62-year-old Alger County man
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Six of the third-year medical students who came to the Upper Peninsula for the Rural Physician...
10 new medical students welcomed to UP Campus of MSU College of Human Medicine
ATV crash graphic.
Man dies following ATV crash on private property in Marinette County
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Kingsford man faces charges for online sexual conversations with minors

Latest News

School district's federal coronavirus relief funding getting put to work
Wakefield-Marenisco School District’s federal money at work
The Marquette County Health Department distributed Narcan spray to community members in...
Marquette County Health Department distributes Narcan
USACE SSM Derick Boat Operator, Kevin Huhn, and the bald eagle he rescued in the Soo Locks on...
US Army Corps of Engineers crew rescues bald eagle in Soo Locks
Bald eagle rescued by the USACE SSM Aug. 26, 2021.
Soo Locks bald eagle rescue (USACE Video/Photos)