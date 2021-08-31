Advertisement

Bessemer Area School District requiring masks for K-6 students

At A.D. Johnston Junior/Senior High School, students in grades 7-12, staff, students, and visitors are not required to wear masks, but are strongly encouraged to do so.
Logo for Bessemer Area School District.
Logo for Bessemer Area School District.(Bessemer Area Schools/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - One school district in the western Upper Peninsula is requiring masks for students who are unable to be vaccinated.

Bessemer Area School District’s Board of Education passed a resolution Aug. 19 requiring masks, while indoors, for all K-6 students, staff and visitors.

At A.D. Johnston Junior/Senior High School, which is grades 7-12, staff, students, and visitors are not required to wear masks, but are strongly encouraged to do so.

Masks are required K-12 on the school buses per an existing CDC order, the district said in a letter to parents and students.

The fall semester began on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Learn more on the school’s website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Leonard Szafran and his truck.
MSP looking for missing 62-year-old Alger County man
Six of the third-year medical students who came to the Upper Peninsula for the Rural Physician...
10 new medical students welcomed to UP Campus of MSU College of Human Medicine
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
ATV crash graphic.
Man dies following ATV crash on private property in Marinette County
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Kingsford man faces charges for online sexual conversations with minors

Latest News

Burt Township Schools in Grand Marais, Mich.
Face masks to be required at Burt Township Schools
Cecelia and Cohen Pipp
Back To School and Beyond Part 2: Woodland Elementary students excited for the academic year
Cecelia and Cohen Pipp
Back to School and Beyond Part 2
Kurt Adia Ryan, Iron Mountain senior student
Back to School and Beyond Part 1: Iron Mountain senior students prepare for final year of high school