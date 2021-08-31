Bessemer Area School District requiring masks for K-6 students

BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - One school district in the western Upper Peninsula is requiring masks for students who are unable to be vaccinated.

Bessemer Area School District’s Board of Education passed a resolution Aug. 19 requiring masks, while indoors, for all K-6 students, staff and visitors.

At A.D. Johnston Junior/Senior High School, which is grades 7-12, staff, students, and visitors are not required to wear masks, but are strongly encouraged to do so.

Masks are required K-12 on the school buses per an existing CDC order, the district said in a letter to parents and students.

The fall semester began on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Learn more on the school’s website.

