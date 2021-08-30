Western UP health providers ready to test for COVID

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Coronavirus cases had settled down in the Copper Country until recent weeks.

This means more residents will be seeking a test if they have reason to believe they’ve come into contact with the virus.

“Right now, we’re seeing about 80-100 cases a week across the western UP,” said Kate Beer, Western UP Health Department (WUPHD) health officer. “So, that would be the five-county district that we cover. And, our case rate according to the new CDC transmission guidelines is substantial to high.”

Currently, 50-65% of eligible residents in the Copper Country are fully vaccinated. Ontonagon county is the highest at about 65%, and Houghton sits at the lowest of the Copper Country counties at about 50% fully vaccinated.

Unvaccinated individuals should make sure to schedule a test if they begin to feel ill.

However, the WUPHD says fully vaccinated individuals may want a test, too.

“People that have like a normal level of runny nose or cough due to other concerns other than COVID,” said Beer. “What we look for is a worsening of that. Particularly if you’ve been in a large group [or] you’ve been in a public place, [or] you know you’ve been in contact with someone who’s tested positive recently.”

For residents in the Copper Country, UP Health Systems (UPHS) and Upper Great Lakes Family Health Centers (UGL) are both running COVID tests.

If you’d like a test, check out this resource.

Or, if you’d like to schedule a vaccine, click here.

