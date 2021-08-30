Vaccine clinic opens in Florence County

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - The Florence County Health Department says vaccination rates are lower than the state average. To help raise them, the department is hosting weekly vaccine clinics.

“I think everybody is really doing their own research and really everybody is trying to make a decision that is best for themselves and their families with what’s available,” said Ann Price, Florence County Public Health Nurse and Registered Sanitarian.

Florence County has a 46.1 percent first dose vaccination rate, compared to Wisconsin’s 54.6 percent first dose rate for those 12 and older. Vaccines are not developed overnight, and scientists are well prepared.

“It’s important to know that the technology that they used to develop this vaccine is not new technology, it’s been around since the [19]50′s,” Price said.

The clinic will also offer third doses for those who are immunocompromised. This is different than a booster shot.

“So third doses are for those that are immunocompromised individuals, and booster doses are typically for the healthy population, which we really haven’t gotten approval to do yet,” Price said.

Price says anyone who qualifies for a third dose and wants one should contact the health department directly at (715) 528-4837. The vaccination clinic only carries the Pfizer shot, which is FDA approved. Price says everyone is trying to make an informed decision.

“We trust our scientists in medicine. I prefer to put my trust in the scientists and not so much the government,” Price said.

The clinic takes place every Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. CT. Sign-ups can be done online, or in-person at the Florence County health office in the courthouse.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.