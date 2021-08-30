Advertisement

United Way of Marquette County kicks off annual campaign

The campaign starts this week with 5 Day of Caring
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Way of Marquette County is kicking of their annual campaign with the 5 Days of Caring. Every day this week the organization is emphasizing a call to action, encouraging residents to support area non-profit organizations.

Monday, August 30 - Donate to a supply drive or sign up with Yoopers United volunteer network

Tuesday, August 31 - Support a young person as a mentor, share what you learn with your network

Wednesday September 1 - Register to vote, write an email to Congress, or share your story with #WhyIGiveWednesday

Thursday, September 2 - Call to check in on your neighbor or lend a hand with yard work for a neighbor in need

Friday, September 3 - Keep this good thing going with a donation and a long-term volunteer commitment

For more information on the 5 Days of Caring and the United Way of Marquette County, click here

