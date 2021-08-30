Advertisement

Tips for donating to Hurricane Ida relief efforts

By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (Gray News) – Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisianna Sunday as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph, making it one of the strongest to impact this area.

As rescue, relief and recovery efforts for this life-threatening storm unfold, several relief organizations are soliciting support to help those in need.

The Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance offers the following tips for those who wish to donate safely:

  • Donate to experienced groups that are ready to provide quick and effective assistance.
  • Look for appeals that are upfront and clear about what disaster relief services you are supporting.
  • Watch out for claims that 100% of donations will assist relief victims.
  • Donating money is the quickest way to help.
  • Be sure to verify the trustworthiness of the organization.

A number of accredited charities that meet the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability have already started raising money for Hurricane Ida disaster relief.

This list will be updated as the BBB is made aware of additional efforts.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A firefighter stands on a portion of burnt forest on Isle Royale National Park.
Isle Royale fire continues to grow
People marching in downtown Marquette to protect voting rights.
Dozens march in Marquette to protect voting rights
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Thomas Leonard Szafran and his truck.
MSP looking for missing 62-year-old Alger County man
US troops brace for the threat of more terrorist attacks as evacuations continue in...
Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on ISIS-K

Latest News

Pairing universal mask use with randomized COVID testing could reduce the proportion of...
Masks, COVID tests could prevent at least half of school infections, study shows
Exterior of North Star Montessori Academy in Marquette MI
North Star Montessori Academy delaying first day of school due to staffing issues
ATV crash graphic.
Man dies following ATV crash on private property in Marinette County
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid