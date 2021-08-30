Advertisement

Ryan Report - August 29, 2021

This week, Don Ryan speaks to InvestUP CEO, Marty Fittante.
By Don Ryan
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The two discuss the recently released 2020 Census results for Upper Michigan, especially looking at how to increase and maintain the population in the U.P.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

