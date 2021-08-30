Ryan Report - August 29, 2021
This week, Don Ryan speaks to InvestUP CEO, Marty Fittante.
The two discuss the recently released 2020 Census results for Upper Michigan, especially looking at how to increase and maintain the population in the U.P.
Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.
Part 2:
Part 3:
Part 4:
