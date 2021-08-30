Advertisement

Redistricting commission starts drawing UP lines

A draft of the maps is suppose to be done by September 30th, but it is not clear if the commission will meet its deadline.
The rough draft map for Michigan House districts.
The rough draft map for Michigan House districts.(WLUC)
By Nick Friend
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of Michigan citizens has started redrawing the state’s political maps potentially changing which district you are a part of.

The Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission has already drawn a first draft of the UP’s legislative districts. However, those maps are not final.

“This is a rough draft. We will be back up in the U.P. and Northern Michigan, refining those in the future,” said Steven Lett, Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission Commissioner.

While the maps drawn of the U.P.’s state senate and house district are not final, they do show big changes.

Upper Michigan’s largest senate district, a seat held by Republican Ed McBroom, would stretch farther east, into all of Luce and parts of Chippewa County.

The bigger changes come to the U.P.’s house districts.

The most noticeable change would come in the 108th district currently held by term-limited Republican Beau LaFave. The district would also shift farther east into all of Schoolcraft and Luce counties and parts of Chippewa and Mackinac counties.

The 109th district would now include all of Baraga County, separating it from its current position in the 110th district.

Another big change would come in Dickinson County which would leave the 108th district and be split between the109th and 110th. Meaning Breitung and Sagola Townships and Iron Mountain and Kingsford would vote with the west while the rest of the county would vote with the central U.P.

The commission says its top priority is meeting population requirements for districts. However, changes could be made once areas are revisited.

“Any of the changes that we make, we are doing them to be fair with everybody,” said Lett. “That doesn’t mean everybody is going to like the changes we make if we make changes.”

A draft of the maps are supposed to be done by September 30th, but it is not clear if the commission will meet its deadline.

“We’re going to do a good job, not a fast job,” said Lett.

Before approving its final maps, the commission will hear your feedback on its drafts. The commission is expected to hear from the U-P on Thursday, Oct. 14 at Northern Michigan University. The commission has been accepting feedback in-person and virtually.

