North Star Montessori Academy delaying first day of school due to staffing issues

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - North Star Montessori Academy in Marquette is delaying it’s start date.

That’s according to Principal and Superintendent Andrea Ballard.

The school was supposed to start Tuesday, August 31, but have delayed the first day of school until Tuesday, September 7, due to unforeseen staffing issues.

In a letter sent to parents, Ballard had the following to say:

Good Afternoon,

After extensive discussions with our administrative team and board of directors, I would like to inform you that due to unforeseen staffing issues, we will need to postpone the start date of school from Tuesday, August 31st to Tuesday, September 7th.

We currently have a few teachers that are feeling ill and with such a small teaching staff, we are unable to fill these positions on such short notice and also start the school year smoothly and effectively. We also believe that by making this decision we are being proactive in keeping the rest of our staff and students safe and healthy!

Beyond that, the decision has been made that all of our staff will be wearing masks in the school at this time. Although, we will continue to make masking recommended for our students.

We will reassess the masking decision and calendar adjustments at our next board meeting on Wednesday, September 22nd. Updates will be provided after that meeting.

I know this is not the start to the school year that we had hoped for or anticipated, however, we believe that this is the best possible decision for all of our NSMA community. If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to reach out to me at any time.

Thank you for your continued support and compassion as we continue to navigate this uncharted time in history.

Stay safe and healthy!

Andrea Ballard, Ed.S.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.