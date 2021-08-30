Advertisement

New Union Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center opens in Negaunee Township

The 32,000 sq. foot building provides hands-on training for skilled trades like welding, carpentry, and millwright.
Union Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center
Union Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new construction training and education center is now open in Negaunee Township.

The Union Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center held a ribbon cutting Monday morning to celebrate its grand opening.

The 32,000 sq. foot building provides hands-on training for skilled trades like welding, carpentry, and millwright.

The Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights Director, Tom Lutz, says the new training center will help sustain the U.P.’s growing economy.

“We see this as preparing for the future. And as always, since the day man needed shelter, we’ve been building things. That’s why were here. And that’s why this makes sense for our future,” says Lutz.

A current millwright apprentice at the training center, Kalysta Sormunen, says enrolling in the program has drastically impacted her future.

“The education I’m getting from the Negaunee Training Center allows me to compete with anyone, anywhere, for any job here in the Upper Peninsula or beyond,” says Sormunen. “I tell my friends across the Upper Peninsula all the time to check out a career as a millwright or carpenter and see how a career in construction can be really rewarding and set up a strong future for their families.”

This is the third newly built MRCC skilled trade school in Michigan. It is now accepting new apprentices.

For ways to apply, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A firefighter stands on a portion of burnt forest on Isle Royale National Park.
Isle Royale fire continues to grow
People marching in downtown Marquette to protect voting rights.
Dozens march in Marquette to protect voting rights
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Thomas Leonard Szafran and his truck.
MSP looking for missing 62-year-old Alger County man
US troops brace for the threat of more terrorist attacks as evacuations continue in...
Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on ISIS-K

Latest News

Michigan Department of Natural Resources Celebrating 100 years logo with green fish background...
Michigan DNR seeks input on Lake Gogebic walleye, northern pike regulations
Six of the third-year medical students who came to the Upper Peninsula for the Rural Physician...
10 new medical students welcomed to UP Campus of MSU College of Human Medicine
Ryan Report - August 29, 2021
TV6's Don Ryan on the Aug. 29, 2021 episode of The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - August 29, 2021 - Part 4