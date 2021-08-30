New Union Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center opens in Negaunee Township

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new construction training and education center is now open in Negaunee Township.

The Union Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center held a ribbon cutting Monday morning to celebrate its grand opening.

The 32,000 sq. foot building provides hands-on training for skilled trades like welding, carpentry, and millwright.

The Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights Director, Tom Lutz, says the new training center will help sustain the U.P.’s growing economy.

“We see this as preparing for the future. And as always, since the day man needed shelter, we’ve been building things. That’s why were here. And that’s why this makes sense for our future,” says Lutz.

A current millwright apprentice at the training center, Kalysta Sormunen, says enrolling in the program has drastically impacted her future.

“The education I’m getting from the Negaunee Training Center allows me to compete with anyone, anywhere, for any job here in the Upper Peninsula or beyond,” says Sormunen. “I tell my friends across the Upper Peninsula all the time to check out a career as a millwright or carpenter and see how a career in construction can be really rewarding and set up a strong future for their families.”

This is the third newly built MRCC skilled trade school in Michigan. It is now accepting new apprentices.

For ways to apply, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.