MSP looking for missing 62-year-old Alger County man

Thomas Leonard Szafran was last seen on August 24, wearing a long sleeve white shirt with light gray shorts.
MSP logo(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALGER CO., Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police troopers from the Negaunee Post are looking for a missing 62-year-old man from AuTrain.

Thomas Leonard Szafran is 5′9″ and weighs 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt with light gray shorts. Police say he left his AuTrain home during the early morning hours on August 24 in a black 2011 GMC Sierra. His Michigan license plate number is 8MJJ28.

His truck has a pink colored ‘Munising’ sticker in the rear window and the truck is missing the tail gate handle. Szafran has not been heard from since he left. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Negaunee Post at 475-9922, or the Alger County Sheriff’s Department at 387-4444.

