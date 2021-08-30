Advertisement

Mild breeze to Monday as cooler, drier air filters in this week

Partly cloudy skies Monday with a chance of drizzle in some areas, NW breezes and seasonal temps.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure builds in the U.P. Monday, and as the jet stream dips from Canada and over Upper Michigan, cooler, drier air filters in and will keep skies mostly clear and temps at or below seasonal for much of the week.

The high pressure eventually breaks down towards the second half of the week, as a series of upstream systems produce rain showers over Upper Michigan towards the weekend.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of drizzle especially over higher terrain; mild and breezy with NW winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 70s (Upper 70s inland south)

Tuesday: Patchy morning fog then becoming mostly sunny; cooler

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; breezy

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 70

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A firefighter stands on a portion of burnt forest on Isle Royale National Park.
Isle Royale fire continues to grow
People marching in downtown Marquette to protect voting rights.
Dozen march in Marquette to protect voting rights
US troops brace for the threat of more terrorist attacks as evacuations continue in...
Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on ISIS-K
Generic Michigan Bridge Card image.
Michigan’s Bridge Card system to temporarily shut down late Saturday, early Sunday
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Some of the storms are capable of producing damaging wind gusts, locally heavy downpour.
Chance of t-storms & fog overnight, then gradually clearing Sunday
Weather On Demand
The Humidity Returns on Saturday with Warmer Temperatures
rain
Rain returns today
Weather On Demand
Some Rain Friday as a Warm Front Lifts Toward Upper Michigan