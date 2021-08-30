Mild breeze to Monday as cooler, drier air filters in this week

High pressure builds in the U.P. Monday, and as the jet stream dips from Canada and over Upper Michigan, cooler, drier air filters in and will keep skies mostly clear and temps at or below seasonal for much of the week.

The high pressure eventually breaks down towards the second half of the week, as a series of upstream systems produce rain showers over Upper Michigan towards the weekend.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of drizzle especially over higher terrain; mild and breezy with NW winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 70s (Upper 70s inland south)

Tuesday: Patchy morning fog then becoming mostly sunny; cooler

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; breezy

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 70

