Marquette County Veterans Services encourages veterans to seek emotional help following suicide bombing in Kabul

A 24 hour crisis line is available to all veterans, active servicemen, and their families
American Flag on display at the Marquette County Veterans Services office in Ishpeming.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Following last week’s deaths of 13 active U.S. service members in Afghanistan, Marquette County Veterans Services is encouraging its fellow veterans to reach out for emotional support.

Having a son in the Navy and hearing news of a Navy sailor being killed in Kabul was heartbreaking for former army commander Craig Salo, “this hits close to home and certainly I can’t even put myself in that position of the spouses and the parents...”

Salo, now a Marquette County Veterans Services officer, says grief-stricken families and veterans are not alone in this struggle.

“So certainly there are resources within the community for veterans that are feeling anxious and having concerns about their own service in Afghanistan.”

The VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain offers mental health treatment for disorders such as depression, PTSD, substance abuse, and other ailments that are common among veterans.

Traveling counselors from the Vet Center in Escanaba can come to you, regardless of where you are in the U.P., with free counseling and therapeutic services if you’re unable to visit the facility.

“I urge any veteran who is having challenges during the last few weeks to reach out if they feel they need assistance.”

Available 24/7 is the Veterans Crisis line- a free and confidential help line that serves all veterans, active service members, and their families and friends.

“The Veterans of the U.P. have always risen to the occasion and certainly this is a tough time for our country, and you know what? We’re resilient as a nation, we’re going to get through this.”

You can connect with a responder from the Veterans Crisis Line by calling 1-800-273-5288 or by texting 838255.

