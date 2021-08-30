Man dies following ATV crash on private property in Marinette County

BEECHER, Wis. (WLUC) - A Greenfield, Wisconsin man has died following an ATV crash on private property in Marinette County on Sunday.

According to Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve, Marinette County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting an ATV crash near Park Street, off Smeester School Road, in the Town of Beecher, at noon on Aug. 29. The caller reported that someone driving an ATV had crashed into a rock and trees on private property at that location.

The caller also reported the machine had accelerated quickly out of a garage, and hit the rock and trees at a significant speed. The operator was ejected after impact and the ATV landed on top of him, the sheriff’s office said.

After attempting life-saving measures, the driver, 68-year-old Michael J. Heritsch, of Greenfield, Wis. was pronounced dead at the scene by the assistant Marinette County Medical Examiner.

Pembine Rescue Squad, Integrity Rescue, Pembine Fire Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by law enforcement and the medical examiner’s office.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.