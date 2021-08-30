KBIC celebrates 50th anniversary of court decision to reaffirm treaty rights

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday, the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) recognized the 50th anniversary of a landmark court case.

On August 30, 1971, a decision was made in the case People v. Jondreau, reaffirming treaties on the L’Anse Indian Reservation. The Michigan Supreme Court recognized commercial fishing as a right of Native American tribes.

“It’s basically our way of life,” said KBIC President Chris Swartz. “Not only is it treaty rights, but it’s treaty resources. We’re really concerned about the impact treaty resources is having from outside influences, and we want to make sure we protect our way of life by protecting our treaty rights.”

At the KBIC celebration of the “Jondreau Decision” anniversary, Swartz and fellow tribal leaders spoke about the importance of the case, which led to similar decisions affirming treaty rights of tribes across the country.

One speaker was KBIC Chief Judge William Jondreau, the grandson of William “Boyzie” Jondreau named in the court case. Judge Jondreau believes it is important for each generation to honor the legacy of his grandfather.

“For years, there was a battle between the tribes and the state for the treaty rights, and our people fought for them,” he said. “My grandfather fought for them. This decision kind of finalized everything.”

He says part of his grandfather’s legacy includes improving relations for both parties.

“After the decision, it eased some tensions between the tribe and the state,” Jondreau said.

Looking forward, Swartz says he would like wider acknowledgement of the KBIC’s treaty rights. He says he would also like to cooperate with state entities to regulate treaty activities on or near the reservation.

“If we can maybe get the State of Michigan or whoever else to co-regulate with us, we’d certainly like to do that,” said Swartz.

The KBIC celebration concluded with a presentation on the Jondreau Decision, music, and food. Attendees also observed a monument to the tribe’s late fishermen.

