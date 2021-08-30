Iron County pasty restaurant under new ownership

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - After 30 years, The Pasty Corner in Iron River is changing ownership. The previous owners decided to retire, and the new owner was the general manager of the store for several years.

The new owner took over earlier this month, and she says business is going very well, and the community has been extremely supportive. Customers have been asking about what is going to change.

“So we are going to keep everything the same here. We are doing the same recipes, same daily specials. However, I’m looking at adding a little bit of extra touch,” said Stephanie Nichols, Pasty Corner Owner.

Nichols says her extra touch is to add new monthly specials to reach a larger audience. The hours and staff are still the same.

