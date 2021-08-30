Advertisement

Insider Q&A: What’s next for student loans in the COVID era?

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Before starting advocacy group the Student Borrower Protection Center, Seth Frotman was the Student Loan Ombudsman at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The position is effectively the federal government’s point person for student loan issues.

Frotman held that position until 2018, when he resigned to protest the Trump administration’s handling of student loans and private servicing companies.

Frotman spoke to The Associated Press about the Biden administration’s decision to extend the student loan repayment moratorium and other issues facing the $1.5 trillion industry.

Read more here

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A firefighter stands on a portion of burnt forest on Isle Royale National Park.
Isle Royale fire continues to grow
People marching in downtown Marquette to protect voting rights.
Dozens march in Marquette to protect voting rights
US troops brace for the threat of more terrorist attacks as evacuations continue in...
Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on ISIS-K
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Generic Michigan Bridge Card image.
Michigan’s Bridge Card system to temporarily shut down late Saturday, early Sunday

Latest News

Colonial temporarily shuts down part of NC pipeline after Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Colonial Pipeline shuts down two fuel lines in response to Hurricane Ida
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles
Firefighters are dwarfed by an aerial drop at the the Chaparral Fire in Murrieta, Calif., which...
Lake Tahoe threatened by massive fire, more ordered to flee
The Horne Fire began in a boreal forest on the northeast end of Isle Royale. This is an image...
Horne Fire at Isle Royale now 20 percent contained