Horne Fire at Isle Royale now 20 percent contained

ISLE ROYALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 245-acre Horne Fire on Isle Royale is now 20% contained, the park service says.

Isle Royale National Park says that firefighters working on the fire include 22 from the National Park Service, eight from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and 21 firefighters from Virginia.

In the past several weeks, firefighting planes have also been used to drop water on the burning island.

The fire is believed to have started from a lightning strike on August 10.

Parts of the island remained closed due to the fire. Click here to find the full list.

Below is the latest map of the fire location.

