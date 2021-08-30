Holy Name High School opens for first time in 50 years

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Holy Name High School opened its doors for the first time in 50 years on Monday.

The morning began with mass at St. Anne Catholic Church and then priests came to bless the school. Holy Name alumni walked through the doors first to welcome new students.

The community was welcomed inside to tour the school, and everyone gathered in the parish hall for donuts and coffee.

“We’re very happy to open up today. We feel it’s a huge blessing for the community, for the diocese, for our students and we’re just very excited to get going this year,” said Mark Surrell, headmaster of Holy Name High School – A Chesterton Academy.

Holy Name High School is part of the Chesterton Academy Network, meaning it’s a classical school that will provide a liberal arts education.

