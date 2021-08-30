Advertisement

Holy Name High School opens for first time in 50 years

Alumni welcomed new students into the building Monday morning.
Getting ready to open the doors to Holy Name High School - A Chesterton Academy.
Getting ready to open the doors to Holy Name High School - A Chesterton Academy.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Holy Name High School opened its doors for the first time in 50 years on Monday.

The morning began with mass at St. Anne Catholic Church and then priests came to bless the school. Holy Name alumni walked through the doors first to welcome new students.

The community was welcomed inside to tour the school, and everyone gathered in the parish hall for donuts and coffee.

“We’re very happy to open up today. We feel it’s a huge blessing for the community, for the diocese, for our students and we’re just very excited to get going this year,” said Mark Surrell, headmaster of Holy Name High School – A Chesterton Academy.

Holy Name High School is part of the Chesterton Academy Network, meaning it’s a classical school that will provide a liberal arts education.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A firefighter stands on a portion of burnt forest on Isle Royale National Park.
Isle Royale fire continues to grow
Thomas Leonard Szafran and his truck.
MSP looking for missing 62-year-old Alger County man
People marching in downtown Marquette to protect voting rights.
Dozens march in Marquette to protect voting rights
Six of the third-year medical students who came to the Upper Peninsula for the Rural Physician...
10 new medical students welcomed to UP Campus of MSU College of Human Medicine
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

The Bluff Street Parking Ramp
Bluff Street Parking Ramp work begins
UP State Fair on opening day 2021.
UP State Fair sets record for attendance, seeing 3 percent increase over 2019
American Flag on display at the Marquette County Veterans Services office in Ishpeming.
Marquette County Veterans Services encourages veterans to seek emotional help following suicide bombing in Kabul
Exterior of North Star Montessori Academy in Marquette MI
North Star Montessori Academy delaying first day of school due to staffing issues