Ending the month with a nice trend
After a soggy and humid weekend, a dry stretch takes hold for most of the week. High pressure will keep dry conditions in place. Temperatures will also remain seasonal for late summer. On Friday, a warm front will trigger some scattered showers.
Today: Sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Low 70s north, 70s south
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Low 70s north, 70s south
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and continued pleasant air
>Highs: Mainly Mid 70s
Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers in the west
>Highs: Mainly 70s
Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Upper 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon pop up showers
>Highs: Around 70°
Sunday: Cloudy with numerous showers
>Highs: Mainly 60s
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.