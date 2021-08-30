Ending the month with a nice trend

After a soggy and humid weekend, a dry stretch takes hold for most of the week. High pressure will keep dry conditions in place. Temperatures will also remain seasonal for late summer. On Friday, a warm front will trigger some scattered showers.

Today: Sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low 70s north, 70s south

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low 70s north, 70s south

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and continued pleasant air

>Highs: Mainly Mid 70s

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers in the west

>Highs: Mainly 70s

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon pop up showers

>Highs: Around 70°

Sunday: Cloudy with numerous showers

>Highs: Mainly 60s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.