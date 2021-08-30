Bluff Street Parking Ramp work begins

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Work has begun on the Bluff Street Parking Ramp in Downtown Marquette. The east portion of the ramp is closed as a restoration project is underway. This includes the upper and lower sections of the ramp.

Once work is finished on that side of the ramp it will shift to the west side. The project includes replacing the surface membrane of the ramp and is normally done every 10 years.

“It’s something that you have to do to continue to maintain and keep the structure safe and fully functioning and it is something that has to be done periodically so we’re trying to do it as simply as streamlined and minimize as much disruption as we can,” said Rebecca Finco, Marquette Downtown Development Authority Executive Director.

The two-phase projected is expected to last about six weeks, wrapping up in mid-October.

