10 new medical students welcomed to UP Campus of MSU College of Human Medicine
Six of the third-year medical students who came to the Upper Peninsula for the Rural Physician Program are U.P. natives.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP campus, one of Michigan State University College of Human Medicine’s seven clinical campuses throughout the state, welcomed a new class to the campus.
Third-year medical students who come to our campus are in the Rural Physician Program, a certificate program that trains students to become outstanding physicians with the clinical skills needed to meet the needs of rural populations.
“We are excited to welcome this class of students,” said Community Assistant Dean, Stuart John-son, DO, “They have been engaged in clinical encounters and medical education since the first few weeks in medical school — we look forward to seeing what they have learned and helping them on their journey.”
Ten students were selected to take part in the program. Students will receive clinical training at UP Health System Marquette, OSF St. Francis, and Dickinson County Healthcare System as well as other communities and hospitals across the U.P.
The UP Campus is affiliated with the Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program, a three-year program for physicians pursuing family medicine, and the newer MSU Psychiatry Residency Program, UP Rural Track that trains residents in their last 2 years of graduate medical education. Resident physicians provide students with support, guidance, and insight into the journey of becoming a health care provider.
“We have been looking forward to having another talented group of students join us to complete their final years of medical school in the Upper Peninsula,” said Student Programs Administrator for the UP Clinical Campus, Susan Tincknell. “These students will be working with our dedicated physician preceptors who provide outstanding medical education.”
The incoming class of medical students include:
- Dominique Aleo of L’Anse
- John Berglund of Bergland
- Olivia Han of Iron River
- Nicholas LeMire of Escanaba
- Erica Lydey of Maumee, Ohio
- S. Njeru Muraguri of Ngong Hill, Kenya
- Shelby Peters of Catheys Valley, California
- Noelle Polakowski of Houghton
- Lucas Tarvainen of Alston
- Benjamin Wexler of Lambertville, Mich.
“Many students in this incoming class are from Michigan, with six being U.P. natives,” Tincknell said. “Many of our students come back to the area to practice after their residency training and we couldn’t be happier about that.”
The Michigan State University College of Human Medicine – Upper Peninsula Education Corpora-tion works in conjunction with UP Health System – Marquette to coordinate the training of medi-cal students and residents training in family medicine and psychiatric specialties. Since 1978, 320 medical students and 216 resident physicians have graduated from the programs.
