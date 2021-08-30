10 new medical students welcomed to UP Campus of MSU College of Human Medicine

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP campus, one of Michigan State University College of Human Medicine’s seven clinical campuses throughout the state, welcomed a new class to the campus.

Third-year medical students who come to our campus are in the Rural Physician Program, a certificate program that trains students to become outstanding physicians with the clinical skills needed to meet the needs of rural populations.

“We are excited to welcome this class of students,” said Community Assistant Dean, Stuart John-son, DO, “They have been engaged in clinical encounters and medical education since the first few weeks in medical school — we look forward to seeing what they have learned and helping them on their journey.”

Ten students were selected to take part in the program. Students will receive clinical training at UP Health System Marquette, OSF St. Francis, and Dickinson County Healthcare System as well as other communities and hospitals across the U.P.

The UP Campus is affiliated with the Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program, a three-year program for physicians pursuing family medicine, and the newer MSU Psychiatry Residency Program, UP Rural Track that trains residents in their last 2 years of graduate medical education. Resident physicians provide students with support, guidance, and insight into the journey of becoming a health care provider.

“We have been looking forward to having another talented group of students join us to complete their final years of medical school in the Upper Peninsula,” said Student Programs Administrator for the UP Clinical Campus, Susan Tincknell. “These students will be working with our dedicated physician preceptors who provide outstanding medical education.”

The incoming class of medical students include:

Dominique Aleo of L’Anse

John Berglund of Bergland

Olivia Han of Iron River

Nicholas LeMire of Escanaba

Erica Lydey of Maumee, Ohio

S. Njeru Muraguri of Ngong Hill, Kenya

Shelby Peters of Catheys Valley, California

Noelle Polakowski of Houghton

Lucas Tarvainen of Alston

Benjamin Wexler of Lambertville, Mich.

“Many students in this incoming class are from Michigan, with six being U.P. natives,” Tincknell said. “Many of our students come back to the area to practice after their residency training and we couldn’t be happier about that.”

Click here to learn more about the MSU College of Human Medicine, UP Campus.

The Michigan State University College of Human Medicine – Upper Peninsula Education Corpora-tion works in conjunction with UP Health System – Marquette to coordinate the training of medi-cal students and residents training in family medicine and psychiatric specialties. Since 1978, 320 medical students and 216 resident physicians have graduated from the programs.

