Studio SkinCare in Gwinn celebrates first year in business

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gwinn spa celebrated its first anniversary today.

Licensed esthetician Tori Nyquist owns Studio SkinCare, located just across the street from Gwinn High on M-35.

Festivities began with a ribbon-cutting by The Gwinn Sawyer Area Chamber of Commerce.

All guests took part in raffles to win skin care products and future services.

Nyquist was happy with today’s turnout, which included her vendors visiting from out of town.

“I had my FarmHouse Fresh rep come in today. She came in from McKinney, Texas. That is where my skin care line is based out of. (And) the turnout was phenomenal. We opened at 11... and we came down the hall (after the ribbon-cutting) and the whole room was packed so (I said), ‘Go Outside!’ laughed Nyquist.

The Studio SkinCare owner said it was a challenge opening during the pandemic.

“I opened in August (2020) and then I had to shut down in November. And I slowly opened back up in January. And then tanning took off in February because everyone was going on vacation. And we haven’t caught up since,” said Nyquist.

Studio SkinCare offers services including infrared sauna therapy, body treatments, tanning, facials, waxing and eyelash extensions.

Also inside is Kelly’s Cuts & Colors, making it a one-stop-shop for hair salon and wellness services.

To find their complete list of services, visit their social media page HERE.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.