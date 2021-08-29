‘Kiss Me, Kate’ brings live theater back to Marquette’s Masonic Center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday afternoon, the Masonic Arts, Theatre & Innovation Company (MÄTI) held the final performance of its first production in nearly a year and a half.

The nonprofit performed the Broadway classic Kiss Me, Kate at the Masonic Center’s Red Room. The musical follows a divorced couple playing opposite each other in Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew.

The cast was comprised of singers, dancers, and actors from Marquette County. The group started production and rehearsals for Kiss Me, Kate before the pandemic began. Director and choreographer Allyse Belanger says it was a thrill to finally welcome the community inside the theatre to see the performance.

“We have been sort of in process with this show and this cast for well over a year, so honestly it has felt so amazing to finally perform the show,” said Belanger. “We’ve had a lot of issues come up, but the cast has really pulled out all the stops and they’ve been wonderful.”

Belanger says Kiss Me, Kate received a large audience turnout for each of the show’s six performances. Attendees were asked to social distance, and those sitting in the first rows were required to wear masks.

Future productions by MÄTI include Into the Woods in October, followed by Rent in the spring. For dates and ticket information, visit MÄTI’s website or Facebook page.

