Isle Royale fire continues to grow

ISLE ROYALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The fire that has been burning for more than two weeks on Isle Royale National Park is growing.

According to a Facebook post by the park service, the fire is now 245 acres in size. Just days ago, the fire was 230 acres. Officials say the Horne Fire, on the east side of the island, is still just 15 percent contained.

Earlier this week a 20-person fire crew from Minnesota arrived on the island to help contain the fires. The fire is believed to have started from a lightning strike on August 10.

Parts of the island remained closed due to the fire.

