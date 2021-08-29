HarborFest returns, ten years and running

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A big end-of-summer festival and fundraiser returned to Mattson Lower Harbor.

HarborFest kicked off Friday and ended today with hundreds turning out to enjoy the live music and food vendors on hand.

Activities were rife for guests of all ages -- a classic car show, inflatable slides and bounce houses for the kids, plus beer and wine tents.

Stage performances included local band the DayDreamers with their renditions of pop hits and the Bon Jovi tribute band from Detroit, Jovi.

Also on hand was TV6 News Director Andrew LaCombe working the volunteer check-in booth along with numerous sponsors at the event.

The two-day HarborFest is Marquette West Rotary’s biggest fundraiser.

“It’s really a time of fellowship. That’s what’s beautiful about this, the fellowship part of this, to be able to be among friends and be among family -- see people we haven’t seen through the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s just so incredibly awesome,” said Rotary Entertainment Committee Co-Chair Jim LaJoie.

LaJoie said that all the money that’s made with Marquette West Rotary and the HarborFest goes right back into the community-- in the form of grants for local non-profits.

