Chance of t-storms & fog overnight, then gradually clearing Sunday

Some of the storms are capable of producing damaging wind gusts, locally heavy downpour.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 1:37 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
A series of smaller-scale systems ahead of the parent low pressure over Southern Minnesota bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Upper Peninsula overnight, some of them capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail and locally heavy downpours. The main low system eventually lifts northeast Sunday morning, with its associated cool front sweeping through the U.P. This will result in west-to-east gradual clearing with precipitation activity expected to diminish over the eastern counties Sunday evening.

Following passage of this low pressure system, the jet stream dips from Canada and over the U.P., allowing for cooler, drier air to take over for much of next week.

A Northern Plains-based system looks to produce rain showers over Upper Michigan towards the weekend.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, thunderstorms and patchy fog early then gradually clearing from west-to-east starting midday west (clearing east in the evening); mild and breezy with westerly winds gusting over 25 mph (over 40 mph possible in the Keweenaw)

>Highs: 70s-80

Monday: Partly cloudy, mild and breezy

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday through Thursday: Mostly sunny, drier and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s-Mid 70s

Friday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain showers; breezy

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 70

