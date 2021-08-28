Theatre members combat board

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Calumet Theatre members have been in a standoff with the theatre board since April. The members have disputes with the board about management practices.

To give the members a larger platform to voice concerns – one of them made a Facebook page called “Advocates for the Calumet Theatre.”

“The purpose of this page is for community members and theater members to be engaged in what’s happening in the theater, what’s happening in the community,” said Jacob Mihelich. Mihelich is a theatre member and has been involved with the theatre for many years.

“We want to spread the truth of what’s happening in the theater,” said Mihelich. “We want to stop the misinformation and lies that’s been purposely spread by the board of directors.”

Mihelich says he has been unable to talk about his issues with board members. He worries the theatre is unprepared with current staffing to put on an upcoming concert.

“The problem is you don’t have a staff in place that can execute that right now,” said Mihelich. “We don’t have anyone who is knowledgeable in sound and lighting, we don’t have anyone who can run the ticket sales.”

However, a walk through the open-doored theatre seems to tell a different tale. The building is open to visitors and staff are working.

“We do have our summer help still here,” said Theatre Board Chair Shannon Richter. “As far as lighting and sound, we have a contracted employee that works for us as needed.”

Richter explains that neither the board nor the theatre is affiliated with the Facebook page created by Mihelich. She adds, members will have a chance to voice concerns and vote in new board members at an annual member meeting next month.

However, she says she is open to constructive, solution-oriented conversations in the meantime.

“When concerns or issues come up, then we need to bring it back to the table and talk through it and address it, that’s how you manage things,” said Richter. “We’re open to that. What we’re not open to is being attacked, or accused of things that frankly – just aren’t true.”

We will continue to cover this story as the annual member meeting approaches on September 27.

