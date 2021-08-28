Advertisement

Reyes’ inside-the -park home run helps Tigers past Blue Jays

Great pitching duel
(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:51 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Victor Reyes hit a pinch-hit tiebreaking inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning and the Detroit Tigers held on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1. Reyes, hitting for Zack Short, led off the inning with a sinking drive to center. Josh Palacios missed a diving attempt at the catch and the ball rolled to the wall. Reyes tried to catch the Blue Jays off guard by hitting third base at full speed and the aggressive baserunning paid off as Reyes slid safely under a high relay throw to the plate. Tim Mayza (4-2) took the loss after allowing the home run. Jose Cienero (3-4) picked up the win and Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his 16th save.

