Moose on the Loose 5K at Marquette’s Mattson Park

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dozens showed up at Mattson Park in Marquette on Saturday to take part in the fourth annual Moose on the Loose 5K. It is part of the Michigan Nature Association’s Race for Michigan Nature series.

The event was held in hybrid fashion, with half of the at least 120 participants running virtually. Those who ran in person went from the ore dock to Shiras Park and back.

The objective was for people to have a good time while also raising awareness about the declining moose population and other natural aspects.

“I hope they’re thinking about the beautiful lakeshore, the path they’re running on, and the event as a whole,” said MNA’s Communications and Events Coordinator, Lauren Ross. “But, maybe they’re also thinking about finding a balance in spaces that humans can use and the spaces that animals can use.”

Because everyone started at different times today, MNA’s hope for next year is to have more participants, a timed race and increased participation.

