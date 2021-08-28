Hundreds gather for Republic’s 150th Anniversary Celebration

REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, hundreds gathered along Kloman Avenue to celebrate Republic’s 150th birthday.

The event featured a parade with the Republic Township Fire Department, a large cake and old automobiles. Craft vendors were also present throughout the day.

After no event last year, Township Supervisor Jim Brennan was thrilled to see Republic High School alumni and others celebrate the town.

“They usually had it at the school, but they had it here in downtown,” Brennan said. “It brought more people here for the parade and everything. This is a great event for us.”

Wayne Helmila was born and raised in Republic. He was nine years old when the town celebrated its 100th anniversary. On Saturday, he was among many celebrating Republic’s 150th birthday.

“It’s just a wonderful time to get together with our friends and family and just celebrate Republic,” Helmila said.

The town also opened a new welcome center where the Iron Ore Heritage Trail ends. State representative Sara Cambensy and State Senator Ed McBroom made appearances in the parade.

“When {people} can get to either end of the trail and learn about how these communities grew and established, how they thrived, and how we’ve struggled,” McBroom said when talking about the Welcome Center, “I think that’s something really important to share our larger story with the rest of the world.”

Brennan calls his hometown “God’s country.”

“You can come here and fish, hunt, travel on the R.V. trails, and go on the heritage trails,” he stated. “It’s just beautiful.”

“What makes Republic special is all the people here that just come together and make the town thrive,” said Helmila. “Also, there are people that have moved away and came back for this celebration.”

All who attended were proud to celebrate the town, and are looking forward to at least 150 more years of history and memories.

Attendees continued the commemoration on Saturday night by launching sky lanterns. There will also be a service at the town’s oldest building, United Methodist Church, at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, August 29th.

