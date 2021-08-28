Advertisement

Houghton County Fair kicks off

The Houghton County fair is underway - have you gone yet?
Pizza at the fair, what else could you want?
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Gates opened Thursday night at the 2021 Houghton County Fair – bringing in a large crowd.

In fact, one fair organizer says this year had the biggest Thursday night in ten years.

Even though there was a light drizzle Friday, many were out and about enjoying food vendors, rides and craft booths.

However, there is plenty more in store this weekend.

“Today Friday we’ll have what we call offroad derby, right in the arena in back of us,” said Richard Freeman, fair board member. “Cars go in an oval and there are little humps to go over.”

“Saturday night we have monster trucks, and we have motorcycle jumping. Then, one of the favorites of people is Sunday, demolition derby,” concluded Freeman.

The fair runs until about 10 p.m. every night, and tickets can be purchased at the gate.

