Dozen march in Marquette to protect voting rights

Earlier this year, 39 election reform bills were introduced in Michigan.
People marching in downtown Marquette to protect voting rights.
By Nick Friend
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thousands gathered across the country on Saturday to protect voter rights including here in Marquette.

The marches also honoring the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s ‘I Have a Dream Speech’. ‘March on for Voting Rights’ rallies took place in 56 cities including in the Marquette Commons and Detroit.

Earlier this year, 39 election reform bills were introduced in Michigan. Organizers of Marquette’s march say those bills are trying to suppress voters.

“Our voting rights are under assault all across the country,” said John Forslin, March on for Voting Rights Host. “Nationally there are 339 bills in legislatures across the country that are, frankly, intended to restrict our voting.”

State Republicans have said the bills will increase voter security, not suppress voters.

If the proposals are passed by the Republican-controlled legislature, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has said she will veto them.

