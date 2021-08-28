Advertisement

11th annual Finn Fun Day held in Negaunee Township

The chapter’s president was happy with the turnout after not holding it last year because of the pandemic.
Music is played during the 11th annual Finn Fun Day.
Music is played during the 11th annual Finn Fun Day.(WLUC)
By Nick Friend
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, dozens celebrated Finnish heritage in Negaunee Township.

The Finlandia Foundation National Lake Superior Chapter held its 11th annual Finn Fun Day at the Negaunee Township Hall. The day included a silent auction, music, a marketplace, 50/50 raffles and more.

The chapter’s president was happy with the turnout after not holding it last year because of the pandemic.

“It’s good opportunity for the Finns to get together and enjoy the Finnish heritage which is dying out as things get modernized in Finland,” said Ronald Hill, Finlandia Foundation National Lake Superior Chapter President. “Our purpose is to promote and protect the Finnish heritage.”

The chapter says it is always welcoming new members and you don’t have to be a Finn to join.

The chapter will have an Independent Day and Little Christmas celebration in early December.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Kaden Pragacz returned home about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, August 27. He was missing...
FOUND: 16-year-old Ontonagon Township boy located
Mugshot for Leroy James Hamm.
Ironwood man convicted on 5 felony charges
Pictured: Raymond L. Vannieuwenhoven
Man sentenced for 1976 murders of couple in Wisconsin
FILE. Gogebic County Courthouse as seen in July 2017.
Felony charge dropped against Gogebic County deputy
Generic Michigan Bridge Card image.
Michigan’s Bridge Card system to temporarily shut down late Saturday, early Sunday

Latest News

Hundreds gather for a parade, food, and craft vendors
Hundreds gather for Republic’s 150th Anniversary Celebration
Participants run from Marquette's Lower Harbor to Shiras Park and back
Moose on the Loose 5K at Marquette’s Mattson Park
Westwood's Zach Carlson sprints 70 yards for a touchdown to give the Patriots a 14-8 lead.
Friday Night Fever on Demand 8-27-21
Westwood routs Houghton in season opener
Westwood routs Houghton in season opener