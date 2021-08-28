11th annual Finn Fun Day held in Negaunee Township

NEGAUNNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, dozens celebrated Finnish heritage in Negaunee Township.

The Finlandia Foundation National Lake Superior Chapter held its 11th annual Finn Fun Day at the Negaunee Township Hall. The day included a silent auction, music, a marketplace, 50/50 raffles and more.

The chapter’s president was happy with the turnout after not holding it last year because of the pandemic.

“It’s good opportunity for the Finns to get together and enjoy the Finnish heritage which is dying out as things get modernized in Finland,” said Ronald Hill, Finlandia Foundation National Lake Superior Chapter President. “Our purpose is to promote and protect the Finnish heritage.”

The chapter says it is always welcoming new members and you don’t have to be a Finn to join.

The chapter will have an Independent Day and Little Christmas celebration in early December.

