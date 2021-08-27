U.P. Surgery Center holds ribbon cutting in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Surgery Center held their official ribbon cutting Friday in Marquette. The Surgery Center, owned by Upper Michigan Associates, offers outpatient surgical care for the eyes, bones and joints and allows patients to recover comfortably in their home.

They have seven beds for pre and post operation and one operating room. They’re hoping to add another operating room soon. The Clinical Director for the surgery center says they’ve hired on a great team of nurses and doctors.

“It’s really exciting, the staff here is really good, we’re a big family and really it’s a great feeling to work with these people and to work so well together,” said Tammy Luoma, U.P. Surgery Center Clinical Director.

The U.P. Surgery Center is located on the second floor of the Peninsula Medical Center on Fair Avenue in Marquette. Office hours are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

