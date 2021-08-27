Advertisement

‘Two Books Two Communities’ to host several events this fall

Both of this year’s books relate to food. The group will hold events like author readings, an open mic night, and a recipe-tasting contest.
The books chosen for this year are 'Fried Walleye and Cherry Pie' and 'Teacher/Pizza Guy'
By Lily Simmons
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE & ALGER COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - A reading program is hosting some events this fall to promote literacy.

Two Books Two Communities encourages Marquette and Alger County residents to read two books this year, both titles relating to food.

In September and October, the group will host multiple events in both counties, such as readings by one of the authors, an open mic night, a virtual panel, and a recipe-tasting competition. According to Two Books Two Communities secretary Anne Donohue, the goal of the events is to bring people together and to get people in both communities reading the same books.

“The idea behind the project is to get people excited about reading and to get people involved,” Donohue said. “Maybe it’s teaching somebody who’s learning to read or helping with a literacy project. The idea is just to promote the love of reading.”

For the full list of Two Books Two Communities events, visit the group’s website. Follow the Two Books Two Communities Facebook page for updates.

