Republican gubernatorial candidate visits Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Soldano is from Onsted, MI, and studied to be a chiropractor at Western Michigan University.

Soldano has a chiropractic practice that he owns currently.

He says voters should know he is pro-life, pro-business and stands strong for the second amendment as a republican candidate.

Soldano says he knew he needed to run for governor for his potential constituents after the past year of coronavirus restrictions in Michigan.

“Ever since April 9 when [Gov. Whitmer] took away our constitutional freedoms, sacred values and citizens rights – telling us where we could and couldn’t go, we couldn’t buy paint and mulch, couldn’t go in a kayak, couldn’t go in a motorboat,” said Garrett Soldano, (R) gubernatorial candidate. “At that time, I knew I had to do something. So, I stood up.”

Soldano says as a Michigan resident and business owner, he hopes others will support him in his candidacy.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.