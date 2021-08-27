Advertisement

Republican gubernatorial candidate visits Houghton

Republican gubernatorial candidate Garrett Soldano visited the Mine Shaft in Houghton Thursday evening to engage with voters.
Garrett Soldano, (R) gubernatorial candidate for Michigan.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Soldano is from Onsted, MI, and studied to be a chiropractor at Western Michigan University.

Soldano has a chiropractic practice that he owns currently.

He says voters should know he is pro-life, pro-business and stands strong for the second amendment as a republican candidate.

Soldano says he knew he needed to run for governor for his potential constituents after the past year of coronavirus restrictions in Michigan.

“Ever since April 9 when [Gov. Whitmer] took away our constitutional freedoms, sacred values and citizens rights – telling us where we could and couldn’t go, we couldn’t buy paint and mulch, couldn’t go in a kayak, couldn’t go in a motorboat,” said Garrett Soldano, (R) gubernatorial candidate. “At that time, I knew I had to do something. So, I stood up.”

Soldano says as a Michigan resident and business owner, he hopes others will support him in his candidacy.

