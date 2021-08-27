Advertisement

Rain returns today

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
A warm front will slowly lift north during the day into tomorrow. Scattered showers will slowly spread out of the south as it does so. However, it will take some time as it’s moving into drier air. Another cluster of showers will roll in this afternoon through the evening. Then, plan a warm and humid Saturday. Tomorrow night another batch of showers and storms moves in. It will clear out on Sunday as a cold front moves through.

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low 60s north, upper 60s south

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers early on

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mainly 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Cont. 70s

