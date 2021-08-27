NMU Swimmer makes Czech Republic National Team

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University men’s swim and dive student-athlete Ondrej Zach earned a spot on the Czech Republic National Team by winning the 20k open water swim race over the weekend.

The graduate student from Rudolfov, Czech Republic won the event with a time of four hours and 15 minutes.

Zach began his journey to this moment years ago.

“I started to focus on both pool and open water races around five years ago,” said Zach. “I want to do this more in the future. I feel I am good at it and can improve constantly.”

“When I was focusing on distance swimming in the pool I felt like others were faster at the start and I used that to hold back and catch up when they got tired. I told my coaches about that and they suggested I do long-distance races in open water,” added the NMU swimmer.

The Wildcat swimmer is used to swimming in a pool for his collegiate races and he is quite good in that environment. He earned two national runner-up finishes at the 2021 NCAA DII Swim and Dive Championships.

According to Zach, the open water environment provided a unique challenge compared to the pool.

“The biggest difference is there are no lanes,” said the event winner. “It is a group start which basically means a bunch of people next to each other are trying to make the best positions at the beginning. When you are swimming in your own lane nobody can share a wave with you which makes them swim faster without putting that much effort into it.”

By virtue of winning the race, Zach made the open water national team for a year. The NMU student-athlete is happy to represent his country and is enjoying the experience.

“This is my first time making the open water national team and I am happy with the accomplishment. Making this Open Water national team is actually much much harder than making the pool swimming national team due to several qualifying requirements. For the 20k and the 5k races, only the first place finisher goes to the national team, so I was pretty happy with that accomplishment.”

The first race for the NMU team is the Open Water Nationals meet in Lawrence, Kan on Friday, September 17. The event will allow Zach and his teammates to represent the Wildcats in a race outside of the pool.

“The collegiate race is the 5k and I am excited about it because I’m more of a miler in the pool and the 5K is kind of the same. I think I have more power in it so it’s going to be a quick race.”

“Me and my team are ready to put in the hard work and I’m pretty sure we can even help each other in the race and achieve some good accomplishments,” concluded Zach.

