MISSING: 16-year-old Ontonagon Township boy missing since Thursday night

Kaden Pragacz was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.
16-year-old Kaden Pragacz is missing from Firesteel Road in Ontonagon Township.
16-year-old Kaden Pragacz is missing from Firesteel Road in Ontonagon Township. He was last seen around 7:00 p.m. Aug. 26.(MSP Wakefield Post/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ONTONAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A 16-year-old boy is missing in the western U.P. Friday morning.

The Michigan State Police Wakefield Post is requesting the public’s help in finding Kaden Pragacz from Firesteel Road in Ontonagon Township.

Pragacz was last seen walking about 3 miles east of his home around 7:00 p.m. Aug. 26. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.

He is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs 125 pounds. Pragacz has brown eyes, longer brown hair, a beard and glasses (pictured above).

He is not believed to be in danger and does not have a cell phone.

If anyone see Kaden or knows his whereabouts please contact 911 immediately.

