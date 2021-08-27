Advertisement

MCHD Medical Director says schools should be mandating masks for younger students

Dr. Bob Lorinser says the issue is a public health decision and is for the students protection
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Aug. 27, 2021
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - MCHD Medical Director Dr. Bob Lorinser says 50% of schools in Michigan have now implemented some form of a mask mandate for this year. And while school districts in the U.P. have been hesitant to mandate masks, he says they should.

