Marquette rotary clubs donates check towards new playground

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Playgrounds For All committee is one check closer to a brand new playground.

The Marquette West Rotary Club donated $28,000 on behalf of all three rotary clubs of Marquette.

That will cover the cost for demolition of the current playground at Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

One of the rotary board members Richard Orr helped put the current playground together with his son.

He said to be able to contribute to the new Playground Cove 20 years later is special to him.

“It’s an experience that I remember,” Orr said. “So, I wanted to be part of making sure that the replacement is equal to what we have here, but also all-inclusive so that everyone can experience the joy of play.”

The Marquette Playgrounds For All is still about $300,000 short of its goal to start the process.

To donate to the organization visit their website.

The goal is to start the demolition phase in May 2022 and have the playground completed by July 4, 2022.

