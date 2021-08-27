Advertisement

Marquette rotary clubs donates check towards new playground

Marquette West Rotary Club donates $28,000 check for new playground
Marquette West Rotary Club donates $28,000 check for new playground(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Playgrounds For All committee is one check closer to a brand new playground.

The Marquette West Rotary Club donated $28,000 on behalf of all three rotary clubs of Marquette.

That will cover the cost for demolition of the current playground at Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

One of the rotary board members Richard Orr helped put the current playground together with his son.

He said to be able to contribute to the new Playground Cove 20 years later is special to him.

“It’s an experience that I remember,” Orr said. “So, I wanted to be part of making sure that the replacement is equal to what we have here, but also all-inclusive so that everyone can experience the joy of play.”

The Marquette Playgrounds For All is still about $300,000 short of its goal to start the process.

To donate to the organization visit their website.

The goal is to start the demolition phase in May 2022 and have the playground completed by July 4, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health care fraud graphic.
Ishpeming nurse practitioner pleads guilty in telemedicine fraud scheme
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity graphic on a laptop with a Michigan map...
Federal unemployment benefits programs end Sept. 4
A view of the concrete dock at Michigan Tech's Lakeshore Center shortly after it collapsed into...
Part of Michigan Tech’s Lakeshore Center dock falls into Portage Canal
Aerial photo of the Horne Fire shared by Isle Royale National Park on Aug. 24, 2021.
Isle Royale says 200-acre Horne Fire now 15 percent contained

Latest News

Fans packed the stands for Iron Mountain's home opener
High School football returns this week
Garrett Soldano, (R) gubernatorial candidate for Michigan.
Republican gubernatorial candidate visits Houghton
A sign on the Wander Walk at Al Quaal Recreation Area
Ishpeming Library introduces Wander Walk at Al Quaal Recreation Area
The sign outside the Negaunee City Hall and Public Library
EGLE grant will help Negaunee evaluate water mains