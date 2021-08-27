Marquette County Habitat for Humanity holds groundbreaking ceremony for new home

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The wait is finally over for first-time homeowner Angela Flynn.

“It’s so exciting,” Flynn said. “It’s so much at first, but then we put in all this work and COVID really held things up. Right now, it’s happening, and it finally feels real.”

On Friday afternoon, Flynn and her two kids, Jackson and Leo, joined Marquette County Habitat for Humanity for a groundbreaking ceremony.

Since 1992, the organization has built safe and durable homes for families across the county. This will be the 108th house built by the nonprofit.

Volunteer Coordinator Alex Lehto-Clark says it is about looking forward to the future.

“It was wonderful to watch the homeowners celebrate the start of construction and to think about how it’s going to be when they have their home finished,” he said.

Lehto-Clark says the hope is for the Woodland Avenue home’s foundation to start getting installed in a couple days. He says it will have three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

“I am excited to see how the home progresses and to see all of the hard work that our volunteers, most of them from all over the country, do on the build,” he stated.

Flynn says the neighborhood is a great setting.

“I know this area very well,” she said. “There are other children in the area, and my kids know some of the other kids. It will be great. They’ll know people, and they’ll fit right in.”

The house is expected to be complete by January or February of next year. To learn how to volunteer, visit mqthabitat.org.

