Local credit union celebrates members, gives back to community

Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union celebrates “Member Appreciation Day” every year.
People inside Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union.
People inside Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union gave away backpacks to people in the community on Friday.

More than 100 backpacks filled with school supplies were donated by the credit union staff and given away to people in the community. Backpacks were available to everyone, not just credit union members.

The credit union also celebrated Member Appreciation Day. Both the Escanaba and Gladstone locations had raffles, games and served lunch. There was also a pie eating contest for kids.

“Every year we’re cooking brats and hotdogs, rain or shine. It’s raining today but we’re making the best of it,” said Debbie Dye, vice president of Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union.

The credit union served hotdogs, chips, cookies and popcorn.

