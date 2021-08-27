Ishpeming Library introduces Wander Walk at Al Quaal Recreation Area

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library has a new way for families to learn, play and enjoy time in nature, It’s called a Wander Walk.

At Baby Lake Trail Head in the Al Quaal recreation area they’ve set up signs along the path. They contain some information and instructions on activities kids can do. Each sign on the trail is guided by Wox the Fox and shares movement based activities and other fun facts.

“It’s really fun and interactive it’s a great way not just to get outside and play but get some exercise and some movement based activities,” said Heather Lander, Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library Children’s Librarian.

The plan is to have the signs up until the snow falls this winter.

