Advertisement

Ironwood man convicted on 5 felony charges

A jury found 38-year-old Leroy Hamm guilty of 2 counts of felonious assault and 3 weapons charges.
Mugshot for Leroy James Hamm.
Mugshot for Leroy James Hamm.(Gogebic County Jail/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ironwood man was convicted on five felony charges in Gogebic County Courts this week.

Gogebic County Prosecutor Nick Jacobs says the jury returned their verdict after 40 minutes of deliberation, following a two-day trial.

38-year-old Leroy James Hamm was found guilty of:

  • Count 1: Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Count 2: Possession of ammunition by a felon
  • Counts 3 & 4: Assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault)
  • Count 5: Felony firearm charge

He was also charged as a habitual offender, fourth notice. Jacobs says this has the effect of maximizing his sentence for up to life in prison under counts 1 and 2 and up to 15 years on counts 3 and 4. Count 5, felony firearm, carries a mandatory minimum of 2 years and is served consecutively and preceding the other terms of imprisonment that will be imposed by the sentencing judge.

The case was investigated by Sergeant Matthew Sterbenz and Officer Andrew Leiphart from the Ironwood Public Safety Department, and prosecuted by Jacobs.

Jacobs says that during the trial, the victim in count 3, Hamm’s mother Mary Conley, testified that her son did not point a gun at her or anyone else when this occurred on Oct. 30, 2020, in Ironwood. Jacobs says other prosecution witnesses contradicted her testimony.

Following the verdict, Judge Michael Pope revoked Hamm’s bond and placed him in Gogebic County Jail, where he awaits sentencing on Sept. 28, 2021.

You can read more background about the case in a Facebook post by the Ironwood Public Safety Department below.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
A view of the concrete dock at Michigan Tech's Lakeshore Center shortly after it collapsed into...
Part of Michigan Tech’s Lakeshore Center dock falls into Portage Canal
Pictured: Raymond L. Vannieuwenhoven
Man sentenced for 1976 murders of couple in Wisconsin
FILE
3 injured after car, bus crash in Norway
Health care fraud graphic.
Ishpeming nurse practitioner pleads guilty in telemedicine fraud scheme

Latest News

City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
UPDATE: Marquette’s South Beach reopens for swimming
16-year-old Kaden Pragacz is missing from Firesteel Road in Ontonagon Township. He was last...
MISSING: 16-year-old Ontonagon Township boy missing since Thursday night
MCHD Medical Director says schools should be mandating masks for younger students
Iron Mountain 14, Negaunee 12
Iron Mountain hangs on to beat Negaunee to begin 2021 HS football season