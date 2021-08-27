Ironwood man convicted on 5 felony charges

BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ironwood man was convicted on five felony charges in Gogebic County Courts this week.

Gogebic County Prosecutor Nick Jacobs says the jury returned their verdict after 40 minutes of deliberation, following a two-day trial.

38-year-old Leroy James Hamm was found guilty of:

Count 1: Possession of a firearm by a felon

Count 2: Possession of ammunition by a felon

Counts 3 & 4: Assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault)

Count 5: Felony firearm charge

He was also charged as a habitual offender, fourth notice. Jacobs says this has the effect of maximizing his sentence for up to life in prison under counts 1 and 2 and up to 15 years on counts 3 and 4. Count 5, felony firearm, carries a mandatory minimum of 2 years and is served consecutively and preceding the other terms of imprisonment that will be imposed by the sentencing judge.

The case was investigated by Sergeant Matthew Sterbenz and Officer Andrew Leiphart from the Ironwood Public Safety Department, and prosecuted by Jacobs.

Jacobs says that during the trial, the victim in count 3, Hamm’s mother Mary Conley, testified that her son did not point a gun at her or anyone else when this occurred on Oct. 30, 2020, in Ironwood. Jacobs says other prosecution witnesses contradicted her testimony.

Following the verdict, Judge Michael Pope revoked Hamm’s bond and placed him in Gogebic County Jail, where he awaits sentencing on Sept. 28, 2021.

You can read more background about the case in a Facebook post by the Ironwood Public Safety Department below.

