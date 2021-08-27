Advertisement

The Humidity Returns on Saturday with Warmer Temperatures

With the Best Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms Saturday Night
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Saturday: More humid, cloudy to partly cloudy, showers should be limited during the day with showers and thunderstorms possibly entering western sections during the evening

Highs: near 80 into the 80s

Sunday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cool front working west to east across Upper Michigan; drier air along with sunshine is expected behind the front over western sections in the afternoon

Highs: around 80

Monday: Cooler and Less Humid with a mixture of sun and clouds

Highs: mainly in the 70s

Pleasant, comfortable weather is expected for the beginning of September Tuesday and Wednesday.  There is a threat of showers to close out the week.

